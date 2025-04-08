Minister Ashipala-Musavyi said the Namibian side appreciates that President Xi Jinping assigned special envoy to attend the inauguration of President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and thanked China for its long-term support for Namibia’s economic and social development. China and Namibia share deep friendship and extensive cooperation, Namibia expects more Chinese companies to invest in Namibia.

Ambassador Zhao congratulated Minister Ashipala-Musavyi on her new appointment and said that, as good friends, China and Namibia have enjoyed frequent high-level exchanges, deepened and expanded cooperation in various fields over the 35 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations. The potential for the bilateral relations is enormous. China attaches great importance to its relations with Namibia and will work together with Namibia to actively implement the outcomes of the FOCAC Beijing summit, continue to provide strong support for Namibia’s economic and social development, and promote further growth in the bilateral relations.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.