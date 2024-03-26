The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomes Congolese musician Innoss’B as a High-Level Supporter promoting healthy meals and improved nutrition in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). The collaboration comes at a crucial time when the country is grappling with high food insecurity and malnutrition.

Innoss’B, born Innocent Balume, is a dynamic and innovative artist from Goma, who has made a significant impact on African music. Recognized for his unique blend of Afrobeat, R&B and traditional Congolese rhythms, Innoss’B has earned international acclaim as a trailblazer in the music industry.

"I believe in the power of music and culture to bring positive change. Partnering with WFP allows me to contribute to addressing the critical issues of nutrition and education in my homeland. Together, we can make a meaningful impact on the lives of young people," said Innoss’B.

Through this partnership, WFP aims to leverage Innoss’B's influence amongst the youth to raise awareness about the importance of healthy eating, school meals and strategies to combat malnutrition in the country.

Innoss’B also shares a personal connection with WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain, having met at the age of 13, her during her humanitarian tour in Goma in 2011 and 2012. They have also collaborated on various charity and fundraising initiatives in the United States to support the humanitarian crisis in eastern DRC.

"Innoss’B's dedication to building a better future for people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is truly inspiring," said Executive Director McCain. "Ever since our first meeting 14 years ago in Goma, I have been so proud to see everything he has achieved as an artist and a humanitarian. I am excited to welcome him to our WFP team. With Innoss on board, we can make a real impact in the fight against hunger and malnutrition in DRC."

"We are thrilled to partner with Innoss’B and harness the power of music to promote the remarkable potential of the DRC and its people. By joining forces, we can inspire positive action and address the urgent challenges of malnutrition and food insecurity,” said Peter Musoko, WFP's Country Director in the DRC. "

As WFP continues its efforts to improve food security, the collaboration with Innoss’B adds a vibrant and influential voice to the campaign. However, the organization emphasizes the ongoing need for funding, facing a budget shortfall of US$548.5 million over the next six months to meet the increasing humanitarian demands across the country.