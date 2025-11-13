New report showcases best practices for delivering resilience and innovative approaches to scale up adaptation results

MDBs publish metrics and methodologies to unlock financing for nature and biodiversity

Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) reaffirm, on Monday at COP30, their commitment (https://apo-opa.co/49N1Fn1) to respond to their clients' priorities to improve livelihoods and create jobs for the resilience of communities and businesses in the face of intensified climate shocks and ecosystem degradation.

Working together as a system, they call for a climate-smart development — resilient, economically sound, rooted in trust, and built to last, focusing on stable institutions, reliable infrastructure, employment opportunities, adaptation to the impacts of climate shocks, and the capacity to grow within each country’s context. Their efforts to better support clients include:

Improving the risk profile of investments and expanding resources through innovating in private sector mobilization instruments

Strengthening results measurement frameworks to capture and track impact better

Harmonizing their work to simplify financing processes and deliver greater adaptation and mitigation impact

Advancing the implementation of the Joint MDB Long-Term Strategy Program to support clients in climate planning and design and implementation of country-led, country-driven platforms.

Delivering at Scale

In 2024, MDBs provided $137 billion in climate finance for adaptation and mitigation and mobilized an additional $134 billion from private capital. Of these amounts, $85 billion and $33 billion, respectively, were directed to low- and middle-income economies, putting MDBs on pace to reach $120 billion from their own account and $65 billion in private capital mobilization by 2030.

Accelerating action for adaptation and resilience

Since 2019, MDBs have doubled support for adaptation and resilience, delivering over $26 billion to low- and middle-income economies in 2024. Based on this experience, not only financing programs and policies, but also by linking finance with policy dialogue, strategic planning, and institutional capacity-building, they have launched at COP30 a technical paper From Innovation to Impact: Building Resilience for People and Planet.

This new report showcases more than 100 best practices for delivering resilience, including several pioneering instruments that are expanding resources, mobilizing private capital, and strengthening systemic resilience.

Enhancing action on nature

The MDBs are supporting clients to scale up nature-positive investments by improving metrics, methodologies, and financial product design. In Belém, they will launch a new framework for nature financing that includes the Common Principles for Tracking Nature Finance and A Practitioner’s Guide to Results Metrics Selection, both designed to support the development of high-quality financial products and attract greater private capital for nature.

