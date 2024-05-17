MultiChoice Africa Holdings B.V (MAH) (www.MultiChoice.com) and the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance for Uganda have announced a new cooperation agreement in the form of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The MoU signed today, is geared towards establishing stronger partnerships, digitalisation, enhancing the local content sector in Uganda, intellectual property rights protection and skills development within the applicable legal frameworks.

The signing ceremony which took place in Johannesburg - for purposes of technical facilities benchmarking- was graced by the presence of Dr. Aminah Zawedde, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance.

The MoU covers MAH and its associate MultiChoice Uganda, as the local partner, and further provides for continued strengthening of future co-operation between MAH and the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance.

“I am glad to sign this MoU on behalf of the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance for Uganda,” said Dr Aminah Zawedde, the PS, Ministry of ICT and National Guidance.

MultiChoice commenced operations in Uganda 30 years ago and has been at the forefront in the provision of quality sport, education, and entertainment content.

“This MoU signed cordially here today is a step in the right direction in fostering relations between the two parties. We view Uganda as a strategic market for our commercial growth and key socio-development initiatives. The presence of the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance accompanied by the Managing Director for MultiChoice Uganda, Mr. Hassan Saleh demonstrates how the private and public sectors of the economy can collaborate for the broader benefit of the Ugandan society,” said Dr Keabetswe Modimoeng Group Executive: Regulatory&Corporate Affairs (MultiChoice Group).

