MultiChoice Africa Holdings B.V (MAH) (www.MultiChoice.com) and the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC) have announced a new cooperation agreement in the form of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The MOU signed is geared towards establishing a partnership for capacity building, benchmarking and experience sharing, intellectual property rights protection, training and skills development within applicable legal frameworks.

The signing ceremony which took place in Johannesburg - for purposes of technical facilities benchmarking- was also graced by the presence of the Director General (DG) from the Ethiopian Media Authority, Mr Mohammed Edris Mohammed.

The MoU covers MAH and its associate MultiChoice Ethiopia, as the local partner, and further provides for continued strengthening of future co-operation between MAH and EBC in combating broadcasting piracy.

“We are grateful to sign this MoU. EBC is the oldest and biggest public media in Ethiopia with 5 Television channels and 3 Radio channels. I believe this agreement will strengthen the relationship of both companies based on this MoU, we stand together on various media related issues,” said Mr Feseha Yetagsu Manbegrot, Chief Executive Officer of the EBC.

MultiChoice commenced operations in Ethiopia 30 years ago and has been at the forefront in the provision of quality sport, education and entertainment content.

“This cordial agreement is a giant leap in fostering relations between the two institutions. We view Ethiopia as a strategic market for both our commercial growth and key socio-development initiatives. The presence of Ethiopian Media Authority’s DG as well as EBC’s senior leadership is remarkable as it illustrates how the private and public sectors of the economy can collaborate for the broader benefit of society,” said Dr Keabetswe Modimoeng, Group Executive: Corporate Affairs&Stakeholder Relations for MultiChoice Africa.

