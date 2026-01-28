Mukuru (www.Mukuru.com), a leading next-generation financial services platform, has been certified as a Top Employer 2026 in South Africa and Zimbabwe. This achievement places Mukuru among Africa's most progressive workplaces. The recognition shows that local companies can meet global standards in employee practices while improving financial inclusion in their markets. It also highlights how a strong culture and empowered teams are key to achieving sustainable growth led by technology.

This is Mukuru’s third consecutive Top Employer certification in South Africa and its second in Zimbabwe, making it the first financial services and technology company in Zimbabwe to receive this honour. The Top Employers Institute evaluates organisations based on their people strategy, culture, talent development, diversity, well-being, and leadership. The certification comes after a detailed assessment against international standards.

Mukuru’s recognition reflects positive results within its workforce, such as lower turnover, quicker hiring, better performance, and improved well-being indicators. Its recruitment approach relies on structured data and behavioural insights, earning global recognition and featuring Mukuru’s practices on the Top Employers Institute’s knowledge hub.

“These accolades confirm the daily experience of our people,” said Andy Jury, CEO of Mukuru. “In fast-changing markets, success relies on teams that feel supported and empowered. Culture is part of strategy; it drives impact at scale.”

“Being a Top Employer reflects how people experience leadership, growth, and belonging every day,” added Savina Harrilall, Chief People Officer. “Our teams in South Africa and Zimbabwe have created a culture that is both high-performing and human, and this recognition reflects their contribution.”

The dual-country certification highlights Mukuru’s ability to use global standards in a relevant way for local markets. This is essential for organisations working across diverse African countries. It also strengthens Mukuru’s employer brand with employees, partners, and stakeholders, reinforcing its long-term commitment to building inclusive workplaces that promote growth and innovation.

As Mukuru expands across the continent, investing in people remains central to its strategy. This focus ensures resilience, performance, and significant impact.