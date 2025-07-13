The Secretary of State to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, in charge of the National Community Abroad, Sofiane Chaib, took part, alongside the Minister of Youth, in charge of the Higher Council of Youth (CSJ), Mustapha Hidaoui, in a virtual meeting organized for young Algerians living abroad, in coordination with the Algerian embassy in Moscow.

This virtual meeting is part of a series of activities organized by the CSJ for this segment of the national community, in collaboration and coordination with Algerian diplomatic and consular missions abroad.

In his welcome address, Chaib praised the added value of this type of activity that aims to strengthen ties with young people in the diaspora through a participatory approach to important issues.

The Secretary of State also highlighted the priority given by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to this important matter, noting the attention paid to maintaining permanent contact with young people in our overseas community and implementing measures and initiatives aimed at bolstering their ties with the homeland and benefiting from their diverse experiences for national development.

Chaib said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will spare no effort on its part to examine all proposals that will be made during this meeting, which will be followed by other similar meetings in the future with young people of the diaspora.