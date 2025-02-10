The Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad and African Affairs, Ahmed Attaf, wrapped up on Sunday his official visit to Lebanon with a courtesy visit to outgoing Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati in Beirut.
During the meeting, Attaf congratulated Najib Mikati on his successful leadership of the caretaker government and commended his commitment to strengthening Algerian-Lebanese consultation and cooperation during his premiership.
For his part, Mikati asked Attaf to "convey his brotherly greetings to the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, as well as his heartfelt thanks for his support to the Lebanese Republic, both bilaterally and in Algeria's capacity as an Arab member of the Security Council.