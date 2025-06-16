Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Mr. Nasser Bourita, received, on Monday in Rabat, the Panamanian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Javier Martínez-Acha Vásquez, who delivered a written message to His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, from the President of the Republic of Panama, His Excellency José Raul Mulino.
The message from the Panamanian President reflects the shared will of the Heads of State of both countries to strengthen the positive momentum in relations between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Panama and to elevate them to broader horizons of cooperation and complementarity in the service of the two friendly nations.