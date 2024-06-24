His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, has given His Very High Instructions to deploy a humanitarian medical aid operation for the Palestinian population of Gaza.

This aid, ordered by His Majesty the King, may God assist Him, consists of 40 tonnes of medical products containing, in particular, equipment for treating burns and surgical and traumatological emergencies, as well as essential medicines, these medical products concern both adults and children.

His Majesty the King, may God glorify Him, has kindly agreed to cover for a large part of the aid from the Sovereign's personal funds.

The Moroccan aid will be transported via the same unprecedented land route used for the food aid operation deployed on the Sovereign's instructions last Ramadan.

These large-scale humanitarian operations benefiting the Palestinian populations confirm the effective commitment and constant concern of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, in favor of the Palestinian Cause.