The Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Mr. Nasser Bourita, had on August 20th, 2023, a telephone conversation with the Indian Minister of External Affairs, Mr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.
The ministers commended the high level reached by the Strategic Partnership between the two countries, agreed on the occasion of the historic visit of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God Assist Him, to India in November 2015, and discussed opportunities and instruments to raise bilateral relations to an even more ambitious level.
The two ministers also held an in-depth exchange on regional and international issues of common interest, including the Kingdom's relations with the BRICS.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.