The Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates, Mr. Nasser Bourita held, on September 6th, 2022 in Cairo, a series of bilateral talks with his counterparts on the sidelines of the 158th ordinary session of the Arab League Council at the level of Foreign Ministers.
Mr. Bourita held talks with his Saudi counterpart, H.H. Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.
He also held talks with his counterparts from the UAE, Mr. Khalifa Shaheen Almarar; Bahrain, Mr. Abdullatif Bin Rashid Al Zayani; Libya, Ms. Najla Elmangoush; and Somalia Mr. Absher Omar Jama.
Mr. Bourita also had a meeting with the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Mr. Ahmed Abu Al-Gheit.
He also held talks with Slovenia's Foreign Minister, Tanja Fajon, who attended the Arab ministerial meeting, during which she submitted a support request to the Arab Group for her country's candidature for a non-permanent membership at the UN Security Council in the 2024–2025 period.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.