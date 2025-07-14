His Majesty King Mohammed VI has sent a message of condolence and sympathy to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, following the passing of former president Muhammadu Buhari.

In this message, HM the King expresses His deep sorrow upon learning of the passing of former president Muhammadu Buhari, may he rest in peace.

On this sad occasion, the Sovereign conveys His heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathy to the Nigerian president, the grieving family as well as the people of the sister nation upon the loss of an illustrious son, who worked untringinly to serve his country's best interests and lead his people towards further progress and prosperity. "Our thoughts and prayers are with you and the bereaved."

"I share your grief and want you to know how much I appreciated the working sessions I had with the deceased. They culminated in the launch of promising development projects that have ushered a new era grounded in friendship and close cooperation between our two sister nations," HM the King concludes.