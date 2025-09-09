His Majesty King Mohammed VI has sent a message of congratulations to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, on the occasion of his country's national day.
In this message, the Sovereign extends His warmest congratulations and best wishes for good health and happiness to President Rahmon, and for continued progress and prosperity to the brotherly people of Tajikistan.
"I should like to take this opportunity to say how much I value the special, fraternal relations between our countries. I therefore keenly look forward to continuing to work with Your Excellency to strengthen and diversify our ties, for the benefit of our peoples and our two sister nations," HM the King writes.