His Majesty King Mohammed VI addressed a congratulatory message to the President of the Republic of Slovenia, Nataša Pirc Musar, on the occasion of his country's national day.
In this message, the Sovereign extends His warmest congratulations to Musar, and His best wishes for further progress and prosperity to the Slovenian people.
"I should like to take this opportunity to say how much I value the close relations rooted in friendship and mutual esteem between our countries. We look forward, in the Kingdom of Morocco, to continuing our coordination with the Republic of Slovenia, in order to strengthen and expand our fruitful cooperation in all sectors," the Sovereign writes.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.