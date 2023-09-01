HM King Mohammed VI has sent a message of congratulations to the President of the Slovak Republic, Ms. Zuzana Čaputová, on the occasion of her country's National Day.
In this message, the Sovereign expresses, to the Slovak President, His warmest congratulations, wishing the Slovak people further progress and prosperity.
"I should like to take this opportunity to say how much I value the friendship between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Slovak Republic. I therefore look forward to continuing to work with you to strengthen our relations and expand our fruitful cooperation in all sectors, for the benefit of our peoples," HM the King points out.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.