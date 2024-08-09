His Majesty King Mohammed VI has sent a congratulatory message to President of the Republic of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, on his country's National Day.
In this message, the Sovereign expresses His warmest congratulations and best wishes for good health and happiness to Shanmugaratnam, wishing further progress and prosperity to the people of Singapore.
"I should like to take this opportunity to commend the relations rooted in close friendship and mutual esteem between our countries and to say how keen I am to continue working with Your Excellency so as to strengthen and expand our cooperation, for the mutual benefit of our peoples,” HM the King says.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.