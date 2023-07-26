Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates


His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to president of the Republic of Maldives, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses His warmest congratulations and best wishes for further progress and prosperity to the brotherly Maldivian people.

HM the King takes the opportunity to praise the close, fraternal relations and fruitful cooperation between Morocco and the Maldives, reaffirming His determination to continue working with Mohamed Solih to "strengthen our ties and fulfil our peoples' aspirations."

