His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Republic of India, Droupadi Murmu, on the occasion of her country's national day.
In this message, HM the King extends, on His own behalf and on behalf of the Moroccan people, His warmest congratulations to India's President, and sincere wishes of further progress and prosperity to the Indian people.
The Sovereign takes this opportunity to commend the special relations enjoyed by the two countries, and which are rooted in mutual esteem and fruitful cooperation in various sectors of common interest, underlining His determination to continue working with the Indian President to strengthen and expand the ties between Morocco and India, for the mutual benefit of the two friendly peoples.