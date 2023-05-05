Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates


HM King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to Mr. Santiago Peña on the occasion of his election as President of the Republic of Paraguay.

In this message, HM the King expresses to Mr. Peña His warm congratulations and sincere wishes of full success in the performance of his high functions, to lead the friendly people of Paraguay to the realization of their aspirations for more progress and prosperity.

The Sovereign expresses on this occasion His firm determination to work together with President Peña in order to strengthen the solid relations of friendship that bind the two countries, and to develop bilateral cooperation in various fields, in the service of the interests of the two friendly peoples and the consolidation of South-South cooperation.

