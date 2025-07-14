Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates


His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to President of Montenegro Jakov Milatović, on the occasion of his country's national day.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses His warmest congratulations along with His best wishes of good health and happiness to President Milatović, and of further progress and prosperity to the Montenegrin people.

"I should like to say how much I value the relations based on friendship and cooperation between our countries. I am sure we share a strong desire to strengthen our ties and expand our cooperation to various sectors, for the mutual benefit of our peoples," HM the King writes.

