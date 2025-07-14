His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron, on the occasion of his country's national day.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses His warmest congratulations to President Macron and His best wishes for the happiness and prosperity of France and the French people.

"Having expressed the wish to build a future rooted in solidarity, our two countries are once again, as in every pivotal moment of their shared history, working to reshape their cooperation in order to better meet the demands of the present", His Majesty the King writes in the message.

The Sovereign stresses that "the Reinforced exceptional partnership whose foundations we have laid is proof of our firm determination to approach the future of bilateral relations with a long-term strategic vision".

HM the King took the opportunity to assure President Macron of Morocco's willingness to advance the implementation of this Reinforced exceptional partnership, "in the same spirit of trust and mutual esteem that guided its foundation, and in line with the high ambitions that Your Excellency and I share for the Morocco-France friendship".