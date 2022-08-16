His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Republic of Congo, Mr. Denis Sassou N'guesso, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses His congratulations to Sassou N'Guesso and His wishes of happiness and well-being to the Congolese people.

HM the King renews his attachment to the excellent Moroccan-Congolese friendship, ensuring the Congolese president of Morocco's commitment to strengthen the solidarity-based cooperation uniting it to the Republic of Congo with a view to building an even stronger partnership, which contributes to the prosperity of both peoples and the development of the African continent.