His Majesty King Mohammed VI has sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay, Yamandú Ramon Antonio Orsi Martinez, on his country’s national day.
In this message, the Sovereign expresses His sincere congratulations to Orsi Martinez and His best wishes for further progress and prosperity to the friendly Uruguayan people.
HM the King also took this opportunity to express His determination to work together with the Uruguayan president in order to develop bilateral ties and instill them with new momentum, in a spirit of friendship, solidarity and mutual respect of national constants, at the service of the supreme interests of the two friendly peoples.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.