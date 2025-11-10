Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates


His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to the King of Cambodia, His Majesty Norodom Sihamoni, on the occasion of his country's national day.

In this message, the Sovereign expressed His best wishes for health and happiness to His Majesty Norodom Sihamoni, as well as for greater prosperity to the Cambodian people.

His Majesty the King took this opportunity to express His steadfast willingness to continue working together with the King of Cambodia towards strengthening the excellent ties of friendship between the two countries.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.