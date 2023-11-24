The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) (https://MBRF.ae/en/) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) announced the results of the ‘Global Knowledge Index 2023’ (GKI 2023). The results were announced during a panel discussion titled ‘Building knowledge cities together: UNDP and MBRF partnership for the 5th industrial revolution,’ held as part of the activities of the Knowledge Summit, which is being organized recently at the Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC).

The GKI highlights the strengths and weaknesses in the performance of countries across various indicators, with a particular focus on the close relationship between knowledge and development. It is the only index that assesses the extent of interaction with knowledge at the national level, serving as a key source for global developmental data.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the MBRF, said, “We live in a rapidly changing world where global crises such as climate change, economic uncertainty, poverty, and conflicts pose a serious threat to our collective existence. To confront these challenges, we need to invest in knowledge, as the fundamental driver of sustainable development and comprehensive prosperity. Societies that succeed in employing creative minds and knowledge are the only ones capable of adapting to rapid changes, achieving economic growth, and attaining the desired progress.”

Khaled Abdel Shafi underlined the importance of knowledge cities with advanced infrastructure and technology, urging countries to foster innovation, increase investments, and create a supportive environment.

For his part, Dr. Hani Torky highlighted the need for investing in youth, developing their skills, and providing opportunities and resources to enhance their capabilities for contributing to societal development.

The results of GKI 2023 showed that Switzerland topping the list of 133 countries in the report, in terms of performance in knowledge areas, surpassing the United States, which held the first position last year. Finland came in second place, followed by Sweden and the Netherlands. In the Arab world, the United Arab Emirates maintained its leading position among the Arab countries in the GKI, ranking 26th globally. This reflects the exceptional efforts made under the guidance of its wise leadership to promote, disseminate, and exchange knowledge, as well as build a knowledge-based economy. Qatar ranked second in the Arab world, followed by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

The GKI 2023 offers a comprehensive analysis of global knowledge trends amid economic uncertainty following the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to highlighting the long-term effects on various aspects of life. The index assesses pandemic weaknesses and suggests recovery paths, emphasizing technology, learning, and innovation’s role in societal reshaping and leveraging knowledge infrastructure for job creation and sustainable development.