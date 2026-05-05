The groundbreaking ceremony for the future Mbanza Congo Centrality took place in Angola’s Zaire Province, in the historic city of Mbanza Congo - a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a symbol of Angola’s national identity marking a new milestone in the expansion of integrated urban development in the country and reinforcing the importance of scalable, inclusive, and resilient housing solutions across Africa.

The announcement comes ahead of the 13th World Urban Forum, WUF13, taking place in Baku, Azerbaijan, from 17 to 22 May 2026, where Mitrelli will participate alongside the Angolan, Government, as the global agenda focuses on expanding access to adequate housing, resilience, and advancing inclusive, well-serviced cities as a foundation for economic and social development.

With this milestone, Mitrelli expands its portfolio to 14 integrated urban development projects in Angola, reaffirming its long-term commitment to the country, grounded in deep local knowledge and trusted partnerships built over the years. This experience also serves as a strong foundation for the company’s continued expansion of integrated urban development models across Africa.

Aligned with Angola’s national policy to promote access to housing and improve living conditions, the Mbanza Congo Centrality will include 1,500 three-bedroom housing units, benefiting approximately 10,500 people. It will also feature schools, a kindergarten, a health center, a police station, commercial areas, sports infrastructure, public spaces, and essential water, energy, sanitation, and road networks - delivering an integrated urban environment where access to services, connectivity, and quality of life are planned together from the outset.

The ceremony was attended by H.E. Carlos Alberto da Silva Gregório dos Santos, Minister of Public Works, Urban Planning and Housing, and H.E. Adriano Mendes de Carvalho, Governor of Zaire Province, alongside other institutional representatives, sector partners, and members of the local community.

The handover act was formalized by Amílcar Paulo Isaac Lutucuta, National Director for Land Management and Housing, and Henrique Costa, Mitrelli’s Urbanization Director, officially signing the beginning of this new phase.

H.E. Carlos Alberto da Silva Gregório dos Santos, Minister of Public Works, Urban Planning and Housing stated that: “the project will be a source of pride for the population of Zaire Province.” “Zaire will not only benefit from these 1,500 housing units at Mbanza Congo ; authorization has already been granted for the construction of an additional 1,500 apartments in the municipality of Soyo.”

Henrique Costa, Urbanization Director, Mitrelli: “The Mbanza Congo Centrality marks the continuation of a journey we have been building in Angola, based on commitment, consistency, and trust. As the 14th development of this kind in the country, it reflects not only our ability to deliver at scale, but also the credibility we have built with our partners. At its core, this is about creating integrated urban environments where people have access to essential services, economic opportunity, and a better quality of life. Developing this project in a place of such historical and cultural significance reinforces the importance of aligning modern urban development with identity, continuity, and long-term national priorities.”

The new centrality is expected to contribute to the economic dynamization of Zaire Province by fostering job creation, supporting the local business ecosystem, and enhancing the value of a region with significant historical and cultural importance for Angola.

As African cities continue to grow, the Mbanza Congo Centrality reflects an integrated model in which housing is connected to essential services, infrastructure, economic opportunity, and long-term resilience.

Mitrelli Media Contact:

Emmanuelle Bendenoun,

Global Growth Communications Lead

emmanuelle.b@mitrelli.com

About Mitrelli:

Mitrelli (www.Mitrelli.com), a Swiss-based international company with over a decade of profound impact in Africa, has been collaborating closely with African leadership, governments, financial institutions, businesses, and communities, investing in and implementing innovative, holistic, and sustainable national-scale solutions. To date, the company has over 100 national-scale projects implemented across the continent, spanning housing, water, food, and energy, as well as key societal accelerators such as education, healthcare, and technology. To learn more, visit us at www.Mitrelli.com and follow us on LinkedIn (https://apo-opa.co/3QKYAN3).