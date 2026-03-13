Technology in African mining is evolving rapidly, with innovations such as automation, robotics, artificial intelligence and digital twins reshaping how mines operate. These technologies are driving improvements in exploration, productivity, health and safety, ESG performance and extending the life of mining operations.

Those who missed Mining Review Africa's recent webinar, "Tech Talk: Creating the mine of the future," can now watch the full discussion on demand.

The webinar, hosted by Mining Review Africa and sponsored by BME (a division of the Omnia Group) and the Council for Geoscience, explores how emerging technologies are helping to create more intelligent, connected and efficient mines across the continent.

The expert panel unpacked several key themes shaping the future of mining. These included current technology trends such as automation, robotics and artificial intelligence, as well as the growing role of digitalisation through improved connectivity, the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital twins.

Watch on demand for free here: https://apo-opa.co/40wdto1

The discussion further explored how artificial intelligence is being applied across the mining value chain, from exploration to processing, helping companies enhance productivity while improving worker safety. Technology’s role in sustainability was also highlighted, with digital solutions enabling mines to become more energy efficient and reduce their environmental footprint.

Another key topic focused on building the workforce of the future, with panellists emphasising the importance of upskilling employees to ensure that new technological solutions are implemented and used effectively. The session also looked ahead to the innovations expected to shape the next generation of mines.

The webinar brought together a panel of industry experts including Nishen Hariparsad, General Manager: Technology and Marketing at BME, a member of the Omnia Group; Bokang Kalepa, Chief Growth Officer at Baletsema Holdings; and Clement Ndou, Scientist and Spectral Geologist at the Council for Geoscience.

Mining professionals who were unable to attend the live session on 5 March at 14:00 SAST can now watch the full webinar on demand and gain valuable insights into how technology is shaping the future of mining in Africa.

