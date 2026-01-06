MIR Holding (https://MIRHolding.Odoo.com), a global investment group, is exploring potential investments in The Gambia after its Chief Executive Officer, Mouhamad Dieng, held talks with His Excellency President Adama Barrow.

The meeting focused on the role of private investment in supporting economic growth, improving infrastructure and strengthening key productive sectors, as the Gambian government seeks to attract long-term capital to diversify its economy.

MIR Holding identified several sectors of interest, including digital infrastructure and urban infrastructure, real estate and tourism. These sectors are central to The Gambia’s development strategy, given their potential to boost productivity, employment and foreign investment.

According MIR Holding’s guiding principles, any potential investment would be subject to due diligence and structured in close coordination with public authorities and local partners. The group emphasised governance, regulatory clarity and long-term project viability as key criteria in its investment decisions.

Digitalisation was discussed as a cross-cutting priority, with a focus on strengthening digital infrastructure and improving service delivery. Infrastructure development was also highlighted as a prerequisite for enhancing connectivity and supporting private sector growth.

Real estate and tourism were also identified as areas with significant upside potential, particularly projects aligned with global standards and sustainability principles, while responding to local market needs.

“Governance and policy predictability were central to the discussions. Investors require clear regulatory frameworks and institutional stability to commit long-term capital, MIR Holding’s CEO Mouhamad Dieng noted.

“Public-private dialogue is critical to building investor confidence and this visit to The Gambia is part of MIR Holding’s broader pan-African strategy to expand its footprint across the continent while aligning investments with national development agendas.” He added.

The group operates across investment, real estate, services and infrastructure, and positions itself as a long-term partner rather than a short-term financial investor.

MIR Holding and Gambian authorities are expected to continue technical discussions in the coming months to assess specific project opportunities and partnership structures, the sources said.

Press contact :

Elisabeth TINE

Communication officer

contact@brainz-sn.com

Tel. 00 33 843 99 47

About MIR Holding:

MIR Holding is a global investment group with operations across several strategic sectors, including investment, real estate, services and infrastructure. The group focuses on long-term value creation, governance and sustainable impact, working in partnership with public and private stakeholders. MIR Holding aims to contribute to Africa’s economic transformation by developing projects aligned with national priorities and international investment standards.