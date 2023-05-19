The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, today announced that he will visit Ethiopia, Egypt and Chad from May 21 to 27, 2023. He will be accompanied by Arielle Kayabaga, Member of Parliament for London West.
During his visits, Minister Sajjan will engage with various officials on shared priorities such as food and nutrition security, sustainable economies, climate action and biodiversity and advancing gender equality, as well as the humanitarian crisis in Sudan and the surrounding region.
In Ethiopia and Chad, he will visit Canada-funded projects, meeting with development and humanitarian partners and beneficiaries. While in Egypt, Minister Sajjan will take part in the African Development Bank Group’s Annual Meetings.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Global Affairs Canada.