The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa, Ronald Lamola, has arrived in Dakar, Senegal, for a two-day Working Visit to strengthen diplomatic ties and deepen bilateral cooperation between the two nations. Minister Lamola’s visit underscores South Africa’s commitment to advancing strategic partnerships with Senegal and fostering Pan-African solidarity.

During his visit, Minister Lamola will co-chair the inaugural Session of the Ministerial Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation alongside his Senegalese counterpart, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Senegalese Abroad, Ms Yassine Fall. This historic session establishes a structured framework for enhanced collaboration on mutual priorities, including political dialogue, economic cooperation, regional integration, and multilateral coordination.

Elevating Diplomatic Engagement

The Ministerial Joint Commission represents a milestone in formalising high-level dialogue between South Africa and Senegal. Minister Lamola highlighted the significance of the commission, stating:

“This platform reflects our shared vision to consolidate bilateral relations and amplify Africa’s voice on the global stage. Through deepened diplomatic and economic collaboration, we aim to unlock new opportunities for our nations and the continent.”

Courtesy Calls on Senegalese Leadership

In a gesture of goodwill and diplomatic courtesy, Minister Lamola will meet with His Excellency, Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko and His Excellency, President Bassirou Diomaye Faye. These engagements will reaffirm South Africa’s commitment to strengthening political and economic partnerships with Senegal, aligned with the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals.

A Partnership Anchored in Shared Values

The Working Visit builds on the longstanding fraternal relations between South Africa and Senegal, rooted in mutual respect and a common vision for African progress. Both nations are poised to enhance cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, peace and security, and climate action, while advancing multilateral reforms to promote a more equitable global governance system.

Minister Lamola’s visit epitomises South Africa’s proactive and progressive foreign policy, which prioritises African partnerships to drive inclusive growth and sustainable development. The outcomes of the Ministerial Joint Commission are expected to pave the way for innovative bilateral initiatives and reinforce South Africa-Senegal relations as a cornerstone of intra-Africa trade.