Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, led the Seychelles’ delegation at the Commonwealth Ministerial Meeting for Small States (CMMSS), which took place alongside the 27th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2024 in Apia, Samoa. Co-chaired by Hon. Fiamē Naomi Mata’afa, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Samoa and Hon. Dr Tambo Gina, Minister of Economic Planning and Development of the Kingdom of Eswatini, the meeting focused on key challenges for Commonwealth Small States, including climate change, economic vulnerability, and access to finance.

Minister Radegonde, speaking on behalf of Mr. Flavien Joubert, Minister for Agriculture, Climate Change and Environment, the Seychelles’ nominated Advocacy Champion for Climate Change, emphasised the urgent need for accountability from high-emitting nations. He called on them to honour their climate finance commitments to support Small Island Developing States (SIDS). He acknowledged the ongoing efforts to operationalise the Loss and Damage Fund but noted, “…more needs to be done to ensure that its access is simplified and tailored to the realities of SIDS.” Advocacy Champions, nominated by member countries, drives efforts to champion the UN-Commonwealth Advocacy Strategy on Small States, which supports the United Nations Secretary-General’s (UNSG) Decade of Action Agenda. Minister Radegonde also called for easier access to funding and commended the Commonwealth Climate Finance Access Hub, suggesting sustainable funding to ensure its ongoing support for SIDS.

During the CMMSS, the Commonwealth Secretariat introduced initiatives to enhance the capacity of small states, including the Commonwealth Sovereign Sustainable Debt Network, the Commonwealth Debt Swaps Guidance Note, and the Commonwealth Virtual Centre for Small States (VCSS). The meeting concluded with the adoption of a Programme of Action for Small States, aimed at strengthening existing mechanisms and aligning with global frameworks like the Antigua and Barbuda Agenda for SIDS (ABAS).

Minister Radegonde was joined by Ms. Patsy Moustache, Acting High Commissioner of Seychelles in London, and Mr. Hervé Pool, Commonwealth Desk Officer at the Foreign Affairs Department.