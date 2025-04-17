Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Sultan bin Saad bin Sultan Al Muraikhi met Thursday with HE Special Envoy of the President of the Republic of Zambia, Caleb Fundanga, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries as well as ways to strengthen and enhance cooperation.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.