Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met on Wednesday with HE Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania to the State of Qatar Mohammed Al-Amin Salman, on the occasion of the end of his tenure.

HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs thanked HE the Ambassador for his efforts in supporting and strengthening bilateral relations, wishing him success in his new duties. 

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.