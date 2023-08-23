Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met here on Wednesday with HE Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration, International Cooperation and Chadians Abroad of the Republic of Chad Mahamat Saleh Annadif, who is visiting Qatar.

During the meeting, they discussed the two countries' cooperation relations and ways to promote and develop them, in addition to a host of regional and international issues of common concern, particularly the developments in Africa.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.