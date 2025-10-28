H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to participate in the Ninth Edition of the "Future Investment Initiative" (FII9) Conference. The conference is held at the King Abdul Aziz International Conference Center in Riyadh under the theme "The Key to Prosperity" and will continue until October 30.

During its activities, the conference will discuss the challenges hindering investments, the role of modern technologies in accelerating growth through breakthroughs in Artificial Intelligence and emerging technologies, and other topics related to global economic developments at this time.

H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat is scheduled to participate in a number of events, including a main panel discussion titled "Board of Change-Makers: Public-Private Powerbrokers," which will discuss global challenges encompassing geopolitical tensions, economic fluctuations, and climate change, as well as the importance of effective, trust-based partnerships in facilitating global growth trajectories and shared prosperity.

H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat will also hold multiple bilateral meetings with the private sector during the conference. The conference is expected to see wide participation of more than 8,000 government and private sector officials and 650 speakers, as well as representatives from 20 countries.