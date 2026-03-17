The Minister of Health, Hon. Sarah Cleto Rial, together with the Undersecretary, Directors General, Chairpersons of the Parliamentary Health Committees from the National Legislative Assembly and Council of States, and the World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in South Sudan, Dr. Humphrey Karamagi, wrapped up a two-day high-level field visit to Rumbek Centre in Lakes State and Gogrial West County in Warrap State from 11- 13 March 2026. The trip focused on evaluating health gaps and challenges while reinforcing commitments from government and partners to enhance services at every level. In both states, the Minister and her team made courtesy visits to governors and local leaders. They exchanged insights on critical health priorities, strategies to tackle them, and the need for unified action.

Hon. Sarah Rial expressed deep gratitude to state authorities, partners, and health workers for safeguarding community health. “As the Minister of Health, I remain committed to supporting you so that you can deliver even more,” she said. “I am proud to witness firsthand this level of dedication from our state authorities and the front-line health workers, and I thank you and I am proud of you. Keep up the good work.”

WHO's assessment and pledge

Dr. Karamagi highlighted systemic hurdles alongside bright spots of progress. "We witnessed a number of challenges across the health system from limited resources to difficult access in remote areas. But we also see remarkable innovation, resilience, and hope," he stated. "When communities are involved in decision-making, solutions become, and progress is made possible. WHO remains a steadfast partner in South Sudan’s journey toward a healthier population."

Donations under the maternal and newborn health initiative

The Minister of Health, Hon. Sarah Cleto Rial, launched the Special Initiative on Maternal and Newborn Health at the South Sudan Health Summit in December 2025 to deliver essential obstetric and newborn care in hard-to-reach areas to address gaps in services, staffing, and supplies. Supporting the Minister’s Special Initiative on Maternal and Newborn Health, Hon. Rial with WHO backing donated a major shipment of essential medicines and delivery equipment to four health facilities in Lakes and Warrap States. These include Malek PHCC in Rumbek Centre County, Anuol PHCC in Lakes State and Gogrial PHCC and Warrap PHCC in Tonj North County in Warrap State. The consignment includes oxytocin for postpartum hemorrhage prevention, misoprostol for uterine contractions, magnesium sulfate for eclampsia management, antibiotics (ampicillin and gentamicin), and neonatal resuscitation kits.

Medical supplies

The supplies include equipment for minor surgical care for 1,000 people; anti-malarial medicines to treat about 1,000 cases; medicines for pneumonia, diarrhea, worm infestation, and other common illnesses for approximately 1,000 people; medicines to prevent bleeding during deliveries among 250 mothers; HIV test kits for 200 antenatal mothers; three Manual Vacuum Aspiration sets for managing miscarriage complications; family planning supplies for voluntary users; and medicines for treating hypertension, mental illnesses, diabetes, and other chronic conditions for 10,000 people over a three-month period

Quality of care package

These include infection prevention and control supplies sufficient for three Months, guidelines and manuals for immunization, and symptom flow charts to aid patient assessment, with additional guidelines currently in the pipeline. In addition, a Starlink internet connection will be installed within the next month to support supervision and oversight.

Launch of LLIN distribution

In Rumbek, the Hon. Minister Cleto kicked off the nationwide Long-Lasting Insecticidal Net (LLIN) distribution campaign. This launch is part of the national initiative that will distribute 9.5 million mosquito nets to families across South Sudan to help combat the spread of malaria. Lakes state has received 888,600 of these nets, enough to cover all households. The nets are funded by The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (GF), supplied by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and will be distributed in Lakes State by the Women Agency for Resilience and Transformation (WART) in collaboration with the Lakes State Ministry of Health.Facility Visits

The delegation also toured Salva Kiir Mayardit Women Hospital in Rumbek in Lakes State and Kuajok Hospital in Kuajok town and Akon PHCC, Gogrial West, Warrap State to gauge needs firsthand.

This mission builds on an October 2025 visit, advancing state-level health system improvements, better service delivery, and readiness for public health threats.