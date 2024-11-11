Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Mr. Nasser Bourita, called, on Sunday in Sochi, for Africa’s voice to be heard and respected internationally.

"In order for Africa's voice to be heard and weigh in on world affairs, it is important to remember certain fundamental principles," Bourita said in his speech at the First Ministerial Conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum, alongside his counterparts from Russia and African states.

In this regard, Bourita emphasized that "there can be no shared peace and prosperity in Africa for the people in our region without strict respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its member states," adding that there can also be no shared peace and prosperity on the continent without respect for the rules of good neighborliness between African States.

Recalling the importance for the continent's partners to move away from the logic of paternalism and tutelage, as Africa has the capacity to manage its own problems, Bourita said that there can be no shared peace and prosperity in Africa if certain African States unilaterally and without any form of legitimacy position themselves as alleged leaders of the continent, when in reality they are only acting to serve strictly national agendas.

“It is only by respecting these fundamental principles that the African voice will grow stronger and weigh in on world affairs,” the Minister stressed, adding that “it is not Africa that needs the rest of the world. In fact, it's the rest of the world that increasingly needs Africa.”

According to Bourita, “Our continent has a unique voice throughout the world - a voice that reflects the continent’s rich history and diversity, and its pride as the cradle of humanity, but also its future, with immense economic and demographic potential.”

The Minister added that the Russia-Africa partnership, which has obvious growth potential, must be built on the fundamental priorities of the African continent.

In the run-up to the upcoming Russia-Africa Summit, Bourita emphasized the importance of “focusing on the prospects for cooperation between Africa and Russia, particularly in the fields of food and energy security.”

He also stressed that the Kingdom of Morocco plays a key role in facilitating this meeting between its continent of identity, and its strategic partner, Russia, adding that with both, “Morocco has always been constant and coherent, on the pressing need to translate commitment into concrete actions, ambitious initiatives and structuring projects to advance human development, food, energy and climate security - security in general.”