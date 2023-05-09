Minister of Education Prof. Berhanu Nega met with UK’s Minister of State for Development and Africa, Rt. Hon. Andrew Mitchel and UK Prime Minister’s Special Envoy for Girls’ Education, Helen Grant MP in London on the margins of the Education World Forum 2023.

Prof. Berhanu briefed the minister and the special envoy on the reforms done in the education sector and the focus given to ensure quality of education.

Hon. Minister Andrew Mitchel on his part assured the Ethiopian delegation that education and support in the sector is one of the priority areas of his government. He added that the UK is ready to closely work with Ethiopia in improving education .

Helen Grant MP, on her part informed the minister that she would travel to Ethiopia next month to see what is being done on the ground.