Foreign Ministry of Oman


Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi received  Azzedine el–Tayse, Ambassador of the Republic of Tunisia, on the occasion of the end of his tenure.

The Foreign Minister expressed his appreciation for the Ambassador’s efforts in strengthening relations between the two brotherly countries and wished him success in his future endeavours.

The meeting was attended by Sayyid Najeeb Albalushi, Head of the Protocol Department, and Sheikh Faisal Almarhoon, Head of the Arab Department.

