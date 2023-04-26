The Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, Mr. Ahmed Attaf was received, Wednesday, by the President of the Malian National Transitional Council (CNT), Colonel Malick Diaw, as part of his working visit to Bamako, in his capacity as special envoy of the President of the Republic, Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

The discussions that took place in the presence of Malian deputies members of the CNT, focused on bilateral relations and prospects of strengthening them, especially in the parliamentary field, through the installation of the parliamentary friendship group and the intensification of exchanges and visits between the two legislative institutions at different levels, in order to contribute, as an important tool in the exploration and realization of promising prospects for the Algerian-Malian relations.

The two parties also discussed the role of the CNT in the realization of Malian national commitments in connection with the management of the current transition phase, in addition to developments relating to the implementation of the Peace and Reconciliation Agreement in Mali resulting from the Algiers process, the situation prevailing at the regional level, as well as the role of the Joint Operational Staff Committee in the fight against threats related to the spread of terrorism and organized crime in the region.