The Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa, has asked the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeje Odongo, to respond to allegations of the use of Uganda’s consulate in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) as a casino.

This follows media reports indicating that Uganda’s consulate building in Dubai, is being used as a covert casino, an issue picked up and raised as a matter of national importance by the Shadow Foreign Affairs Minister, Hon. Muwada Nkunyingi (NUP, Kyadondo County East) during the sitting of Parliament on Thursday 1 August 2024.

Nkunyingi called for an investigation into the allegations, saying that the matter, if left unchecked, has international ramifications.

“Parliament pushed for this consulate to extend support and services to Ugandans who are thousands living in Dubai. Surprisingly turning the consulate into a casino and a gambling house contravenes the laws of UAE, our laws and international laws governing diplomatic premises,” Nkunyingi said.

Nkunyingi justified that the consulate was established and therefore expected to be managed in accordance with the law.

“As well we want to know what disciplinary, diplomatic and administrative steps that have been undertaken to address this development,” he said.

Nkunyingi raised the question seeking a response from the Prime Minister, Robinah Nabanjja, who guided that the matter should be handled by the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

“The Minister mentioned here is also an MP, now that you have requested for a statement, I will make sure he comes here to give a statement over the matter,” said Nabanjja.

Deputy Speaker Tayebwa said, “On Tuesday, we shall have the Minister on schedule.”