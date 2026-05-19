African Mining Week (AMW) – taking place on October 14 to 16 in Cape Town - will highight the growing role of mining services companies as critical enablers of Africa’s transition from resource - rich to project - ready. As the continent works to unlock an estimated $8.5 trillion in untapped mineral wealth, these firms are emerging as key drivers of capital mobilization, technical delivery and accelerated project timelines.

A structural shift is underway. Mining services companies are no longer confined to contractor roles - they are evolving into integrated project partners, shaping how mines are financed, engineered, built and operated. Their influence now sits at the intersection of capital markets, infrastructure development, energy systems and industrial policy, positioning them as central players in Africa’s next phase of mining - led growth.

This evolution is already visible in project activity across the continent. In April 2026, Metso inaugurated a new regional hub in Cape Town, strengthening its bulk material handling and services capabilities across Africa. The facility enhances automation, logistics and lifecycle services across key commodity value chains - including coal, platinum group metals and manganese - directly supporting South Africa’s strategy to scale mineral exports and industrial output.

Geopolitics is further amplifying this trend. Major global economies are increasingly leveraging their EPC and mining services companies as strategic tools to secure supply chains and expand influence. Institutions such as the Export-Import Bank of the United States are backing American participation in African mining, while China, Europe, Canada and Australia continue to embed their services companies into financing and development frameworks across the continent.

Australia’s Lycopodium is advancing Namibia’s Twin Hills project, while China’s JCHX Mining Management is supporting copper production at Botswana’s Khoemacau Mine. In Guinea, XCMG Machinery is contributing to development at the Simandou iron ore project – one of the largest untapped deposits globally.

Across key mining jurisdictions, this shift is accelerating project pipelines. Countries such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Zambia, Ghana, Liberia and South Africa are increasingly relying on mining services firms to fast-track national geomapping exercises, exploration, scale production and advance beneficiation.

Against this backdrop, AMW will bring together global EPC firms, mining services providers, investors and African developers. The event is set to catalyze partnerships and deal-making, with a focus on strengthening execution capacity, unlocking financing and accelerating the delivery of mining projects that can anchor Africa’s industrial growth and global supply chain integration.