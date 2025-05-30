The United Kingdom - Ghana Gold Program (UKGGP) has confirmed its participation as a Bronze Sponsor at the highly anticipated – Ghana’s premier gathering for mining stakeholders, scheduled for June 2 – 4, 2025 in Accra.

Implemented by UK-based TAG International in partnership with the Ghanaian government, the UKGGP aims to combat illegal mining, promote the formalization of artisanal and small-scale gold mining (ASGM), and enhance miners' technical capabilities through targeted training and capacity-building initiatives.

At Mining in Motion, UKGGP representatives will engage with Ghanaian regulators, mining stakeholders, and international partners to address the pressing challenges posed by illegal mining and explore best practices for sustainable and inclusive mining development.

Despite generating over $5 billion annually in export revenue, Ghana's ASGM sector loses up to $2.3 billion to illegal operations - a gap that can be significantly reduced through effective formalization. In response, the UKGGP is spearheading community development and skills training efforts in mineral-rich regions such as Aboso, Prestea, and Bondaye, aiming to equip miners with the tools needed to operate within the formal mining value chain.

Mining in Motion, with its strong focus on ASGM empowerment, formalization and environmental rehabilitation and sustainability, provides an ideal platform for UKGGP to showcase its mission and impact. UKGGP representatives will participate in high-level panel discussions, exclusive networking sessions, and project showcases, highlighting initiatives aimed at empowering ASGM operators, promote environmental rehabilitation, and drive sustainable mining practices in Ghana.

Organized by the Ashanti Green Initiative – led by Oheneba Kwaku Duah, Prince of Ghana’s Ashanti Kingdom – in collaboration with Ghana’s Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, World Bank, and the World Gold Council, with the support of Ghana’s Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, the summit offers unparalleled opportunities to connect with industry leaders.

