VUKA Group’s (www.WeAreVUKA.com) Mining Review Africa is pleased to announce that Mining Elites in Africa 2027 nominations are now officially open, inviting the mining industry to recognise the companies, projects and individuals driving excellence across Africa's mining and minerals value chain.

The 2027 theme, "Mining Beyond Tomorrow", reflects the industry's evolution beyond resource extraction towards a future built on sustainability, innovation, and responsible growth. It highlights the sector's commitment to creating lasting environmental, social, and economic value while delivering meaningful benefits for communities, industry, and future generations.

Mining Elites in Africa 2027 is an annual publication that honours and shines a spotlight on exceptional achievements across a diverse range of categories, celebrating those setting new benchmarks for leadership, innovation, operational excellence and environmental stewardship.

Moreover, these nominations provide an opportunity for industry professionals to publicly recognise the people, companies, and projects making a measurable contribution to advancing sustainable mining across the continent.

If you know an inspiring leader, a pioneering project or an organisation transforming the industry, this is the time to ensure their achievements receive the recognition they deserve.

Submit your nomination using the following links:

Mining Elites in Africa 2027 nomination categories

Future of Mining: https://apo-opa.co/4p8NOgu

Alternatively, you can visit Mining Review Africa’s website on www.MiningReview.com. Then click on the Mining Elites tab and complete your nomination online.

Nominations close on 15 September 2026.

Partner with Mining Elites in Africa 2027

The Mining Elites in Africa Yearbook is more than an annual publication. It is a respected industry platform that celebrates excellence, showcases innovation and documents the trends shaping the future of African mining.

Sponsorship offers organisations a unique opportunity to align their brand with one of the industry's most recognised platforms for excellence while demonstrating their commitment to innovation, sustainability and responsible mining.

A range of sponsorship packages are available, providing valuable brand exposure before, during and after publication.

For more information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Rochelle Botha at Rochelle.Botha@wearevuka.com

As sponsorship opportunities are limited, interested organisations are encouraged to secure their participation early. Don't miss the opportunity to put your brand in the spotlight and keep it visible throughout the year.

Confirmed 2027 Sponsor

Lead Sponsor

GoldOre

Media Contact:

Gerard Peter: Editor-in-Chief

Mining Review Africa

VUKA Group

Email: gerard.peter@wearevuka.com

Phone: +27 (0) 81 813 7580

Rochelle Botha: Business Development Manager

Mining Review Africa

VUKA Group

Email: Rochelle.Botha@wearevuka.com

About Mining Elites in Africa publication:

Mining Elites in Africa proudly recognises and honours individuals and organisations that are driving meaningful change across the continent’s mining sector. In 2027, we celebrate leaders, innovators and industry pioneers whose contributions are advancing operational excellence, sustainability, safety, community development and economic growth.

By highlighting those who are making a tangible difference, Mining Elites in Africa showcases the achievements that are shaping the future of mining while inspiring the next generation of industry leaders to create lasting value for Africa and its people.

About Vuka Group:

VUKA Group is a leading platform for convening Africa’s green economy, investment, and climate transition communities through high-level summits, industry forums, and strategic convenings, including the Carbon Markets Africa Summit.