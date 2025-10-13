The Portfolio Committee on Mineral and Petroleum Resources has concluded a highly successful week-long oversight visit to the Northern Cape Province.

The oversight visit focused on several key issues, including compliance with Social and Labour Plans (SLPs) by Asman Manganese (Black Rock Operation), South32, and Ekapa Mining; illegal mining of green fluorite and rose quartz gemstones in Vredesvallei and Riemvasmaak; as well as a dispute over sugilite mining between Assmang and PP Gemstone Mining and Exporting (Pty) Ltd.



The committee also engaged with stakeholders such as the South African National Civic Organisation (SANCO), traditional leaders, and community mining forums in the John Taolo Gaetsewe (JTG) District, as well as artisanal and small-scale miners in the Frances Baard District. These engagements enabled the committee to provide high-level interventions in response to challenges raised by stakeholders.



Among the committee’s interventions was a call for an immediate workshop on mining permit applications for the communities of Vredesvallei and Riemvasmaak, along with traditional leaders in the JTG District. Assmang and South32 also committed to working towards an amicable resolution with PP Gemstone Mining and SANCO respectively.



As the committee awaits the tabling of the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Amendment Bill, it welcomed the opportunity to hear first-hand how certain provisions in the current Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act (Act No. 28 of 2002) serve as barriers for aspiring artisanal and small-scale miners.



It became clear during engagements that specific sections of the Act — particularly Sections 41, 54, and 102 — require urgent review to create a more enabling environment for artisanal and small-scale mining.



The committee highlighted the success of artisanal mining initiatives in the Frances Baard District as a positive case study. It therefore advocated for the review of all fees associated with artisanal and small-scale mining permit applications. Furthermore, the committee proposed the establishment of an independent body to monitor SLP compliance.



The Chairperson of the committee, Mr Mikateko Mahlaule, commended all stakeholders for their constructive engagement and assured them that their inputs would be considered in the committee’s oversight report and recommendations. Once adopted by the National Assembly, he said these recommendations will become binding on the relevant department.