The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Mr Mikateko Mahlaule, condemns in the strongest possible terms the reported violent and criminal actions by illegal miners, commonly referred to as zama zamas, in Sporong informal settlement in Randfontein, on the West Rand.

Reports that heavily armed illegal miners have threatened residents, forced approximately 300 families – mostly women and children – to flee their homes, and issued threats of murder and child abduction are deeply disturbing and wholly unacceptable in a constitutional democracy founded on the rule of law and the protection of human dignity.

Mr Mahlaule emphasised that no community should be subjected to fear, intimidation and displacement because of criminal activities linked to illegal mining. Such acts not only undermine the safety and security of communities but also erode the authority of the state and its institutions.

He called upon law-enforcement agencies and all relevant authorities to act swiftly and decisively through coordinated efforts to investigate these incidents, dismantle the criminal networks involved and restore peace, safety and normalcy to the affected community in Randfontein. Those responsible must be identified, apprehended and subjected to the full might of the law without fear or favour.

Mr Mahlaule reiterated the committee’s support for coordinated, multidepartmental interventions to combat illegal mining and its associated criminality – such as Operation Vala Umgodi – while also addressing the broader socio-economic conditions that give rise to such activities. However, this cannot and must not come at the expense of the safety and wellbeing of law-abiding residents.

He further urged government departments – particularly those responsible for policing, mineral and petroleum resources, and social development – to ensure that displaced families receive the necessary protection and humanitarian support during this period.

The committee of the 5th Parliament conducted oversight visits to illegal mining activities and part of the areas visited included Randfontein. Mr Mahlaule emphasised that the committee will urgently call all the relevant departments to provide an update on the progress made in implementing the recommendations arising from that oversight.

Mr Mahlaule has extended his sympathies to the affected families and reiterated that the committee will continue to exercise its oversight role to ensure that decisive action is taken to safeguard communities and uphold the rule of law.

