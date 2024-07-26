Ministry of Information, Eritrea


Eritrean professional cyclists Merhawi Kudus and Metkel Eyob clinched first and second place at Stage 4 of the Tour de Banyuwangi ljen Men Elite race.

The race, which began on 22 July in Indonesia, covered 607.8 km over four stages. Merhawi Kudus and Metkel Eyob, both members of the Terengganu Cycling Team, made history by finishing first and second in the fourth stage, which covered 162.8 km.

The two Eritrean cyclists also dominated the race by winning the Yellow Jersey and the King of the Mountain titles, respectively.

