Following 10 months of successful partnership in strengthening surgical care and health capacity, the Government of Madagascar and Mercy Ships (www.MercyShips.org) announce the conclusion of the Africa Mercy’s® 2025 field service. This marks the end of a significant chapter of collaboration, and the beginning of a new one, as the hospital ship prepares to return to Madagascar in May 2026 after a period of maintenance.

This field service represented Mercy Ships’ fifth visit to Madagascar since 1996, and the second consecutive field service in the port of Tamatave for the Africa Mercy. During this period, the organization provided more than 1,370 life-changing surgeries for over 1,250 patients, addressing conditions such as goiters, bowed legs, cataracts, cleft lips, and more.

Among the year’s most remarkable stories is that of a blind mother and daughter (https://apo-opa.co/499CadF) who, after years of relying solely on sound and touch, were finally able to see each other’s faces following their surgeries on board. Additionally, the team delivered over 7,110 dental procedures for more than 1,140 dental patients.

“A fruitful collaboration exists between the Ministry of Public Health and Mercy Ships, working towards a strengthened health system and improved access to healthcare,” says Minister of Health, Dr. Managa Monira.

Over the course of its hospital ship’s previous visits, Mercy Ships has worked with the Malagasy government to provide over 7,770 surgical procedures and over 57,930 dental procedures.

Beyond surgical care, Mercy Ships is committed to sustainable development in the host country’s medical infrastructure. Since arriving in February, the organization has partnered with the Ministry of Health to deliver comprehensive medical training, designed to strengthen Madagascar’s surgical systems and local healthcare professionals. This includes, among other disciplines, physiotherapist mentoring, surgery training, specialized biomedical, dental, and lab technician education, and nurse anesthetic mentoring. During this field service, the team delivered over 9,050 training hours on board, over 11,030 training hours off-ship, and engaged more than 150 unique participants.

“The dedication of our Malagasy colleagues reminds us why this work matters,” expresses Education, Training, and Advocacy Director Glenn Wiffin. “Walking alongside them as they strengthen their surgical system shows that real impact comes from empowering those shaping their country’s future, leaving a legacy that will last long after we depart.”

As the ship prepares to leave the port city of Tamatave for maintenance, Mercy Ships expresses deep gratitude to the people and government of Madagascar for their hospitality, trust, and commitment to improving surgical care nationwide.

“More than 1400 volunteers from over 60 countries came together this year to serve the people of Madagascar on board,” says Nathan Janson, Managing Director of the Africa Mercy. “It has been an honor to share hope and healing. We look forward to returning in 2026 to strengthen partnerships, collaborate with the government, and meet the many patients still waiting for care.”

Following this season of positive impact in Madagascar, the Africa Mercy will enter an extended Annual Maintenance Period until she returns to Madagascar in May 2026 for a third consecutive field service. The scheduled return reaffirms Mercy Ships’ long-term commitment to supporting Madagascar’s goals for improving its national healthcare system.

