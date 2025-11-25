Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany underscored their commitment to build healthcare capacity and support girl education in Angola during a high-level meeting held between Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and The First Lady of the Republic of Angola, H.E. Dr. ANA DIAS LOURENÇO, who is also the Ambassador of Merck Foundation “More Than a Mother”. The meeting was held during the 7th Edition of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative Summit 2025.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej (Ret.), CEO of Merck Foundation expressed, “I am very happy to have met my dear sister, H.E. Dr. ANA DIAS LOURENÇO, First Lady of the Republic of Angola&Ambassador of Merck Foundation ‘More Than a Mother’ at the Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative Summit 2025. We had a very meaningful discussion and about our joint programs in the country to transform the public healthcare landscape and raise awareness about a wide range of social health issues.”

H.E. Dr. ANA DIAS LOURENÇO, First Lady of the Republic of Angola&Ambassador of Merck Foundation “More Than a Mother” said, “I am very excited to start the Educating Linda Program in my country which aims to empower girls through education and end child marriage, this program is very close to my heart as I consider it one of my main objectives as the First Lady of Angola; and as an African woman, I strongly believe that girl Education is one of the most critical areas of women empowerment. As a part of the program, we will be providing annual scholarships to 20 brilliant yet underprivileged schoolgirls. Moreover, I am also looking forward to providing scholarships for our local doctors to build and strengthen healthcare capacity in our country.”

Watch the Speech of H.E. Dr. ANA DIAS LOURENÇO, First Lady of the Republic of Angola&Ambassador of Merck Foundation “More Than a Mother” during the Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative Summit 2025here: https://apo-opa.co/4rjkNj1

Watch the video of Merck Foundation CEO, Dr. Rasha Kelej receiving H.E. Dr. ANA DIAS LOURENÇO, The First Lady of the Republic of Angola&Ambassador of Merck Foundation “More Than a Mother” here: https://apo-opa.co/480BFn1

Watch the video of strategy meeting between Merck Foundation CEO, Dr. Rasha Kelej and The First Lady of Angola, which was held to define strategies to build healthcare and media capacity in Angola to address a wide range of social and health issues here: https://apo-opa.co/4iloTmE

Dr. Rasha Kelej shared, “Merck Foundation has always believed in the importance of building healthcare capacity and has been working for it since 2012. We have so far provided 2400 scholarships for healthcare providers from 52 countries in 44 underserved medical specialties. We will soon be enrolling doctors from Angola in various medical specialties in partnership with the First Lady and Ministry of Health of Angola. I am certain it will transform the healthcare landscape in Angola".

Merck Foundation has also conducted three edition of Online Health Media Training for the Angolan journalists, to emphasize on the important role that media plays to influence society to create a cultural shift with the aim to address wide range of social and health issues such as: Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels; to underscore the importance of Empowering Girls and Women in Education and to understand the social and psychological impact social issues like GBV, Child Marriage, FGM etc. over women and their families and communities.

Moreover, to raise awareness of early detection and prevention of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Merck Foundation in partnership with The First Lady of Angola has also launched their 8 important Merck Foundation Awards for Media, Musicians&Singers, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, and students&new potential talents in these fields.

“I encourage the young Angolan talents to share their creative and inspiring work with us for our 2026 awards. We have celebrated winners from Angola in the previous years and I am looking forward to celebrating more winners in 2026,” concluded Dr. Kelej.

Details of the Awards:

Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards “More Than a Mother” 2026: Media representatives and media students are invited to showcase their work to raise awareness about one or more of the following social issues: Support Girls’ Education, End Child Marriage, End FGM, Stopping GBV and Women Empowerment.

Submission deadline: 30th September 2026.

Merck Foundation Fashion Awards “More Than a Mother” 2026: All Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to raise awareness about one or more of the following social issues: Support Girls’ Education, End Child Marriage, End FGM, Stopping GBV and Women Empowerment. Submission deadline: 30th September 2026.

Merck Foundation Film Awards “More Than a Mother” 2026: All Filmmakers, Students of Film Making Training Institutions, or Young Talents of Africa are invited to create and share a long or short FILMS, either drama, documentary, or docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages to address one or more of the following social issues: Support Girls’ Education, End Child Marriage, End FGM, Stopping GBV and Women Empowerment. Submission deadline: 30th September 2026.

Merck Foundation Song Awards “More Than a Mother” 2026: All Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to address one or more of the following social issues: Support Girls’ Education, End Child Marriage, End FGM, Stopping GBV and Women Empowerment. Submission deadline: 30th September 2026.

Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards “Diabetes&Hypertension” 2026: Media representatives are invited to showcase their work through strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2026.

Merck Foundation Fashion Awards “Diabetes&Hypertension” 2026: All Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2026.

Merck Foundation Film Awards “Diabetes&Hypertension” 2026: All Filmmakers, Students of Film Making Training Institutions, or Young Talents of Africa are invited to create and share a long or short FILMS, either drama, documentary, or docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle, raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2026.

Merck Foundation Song Awards “Diabetes&Hypertension” 2026: All Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2026.

Entries for the above awards can be submitted to us at:

submit@merck-foundation.com​

For information on the awards, please visit our website:

www.Merck-Foundation.com

Contact:

Mehak Handa

Community Awareness Program Manager

Phone: +91 9310087613/ +91 9319606669

Email: mehak.handa@external.merckgroup.com

About Merck Foundation:

The Merck Foundation, established in 2017, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Our efforts are primarily focused on improving access to quality&equitable healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare&scientific research capacity, empowering girls in education and empowering people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with a special focus on women and youth. All Merck Foundation press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck Foundation Website. Please visit www.Merck-Foundation.com to read more. Follow the social media of Merck Foundation: Facebook (https://apo-opa.co/4p2KH9b), X (https://apo-opa.co/43P7cG7), Instagram (https://apo-opa.co/4igpqGg), YouTube (https://apo-opa.co/4rgBrjn), Threads (https://apo-opa.co/4riahbA) and Flickr (https://apo-opa.co/49FMlc6).

The Merck Foundation is dedicated to improving social and health outcomes for communities in need. While it collaborates with various partners, including governments to achieve its humanitarian goals, the foundation remains strictly neutral in political matters. It does not engage in or support any political activities, elections, or regimes, focusing solely on its mission to elevate humanity and enhance well-being while maintaining a strict non-political stance in all of its endeavors.